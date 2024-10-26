CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $66.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

CVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.58.

CVS stock opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 80,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

