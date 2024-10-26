Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $420.00 at Citigroup

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $430.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.29.

NYSE:SHW opened at $359.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $392.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,509,601,000 after acquiring an additional 184,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,302,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $799,595,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after buying an additional 917,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,524,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,917,000 after buying an additional 238,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

