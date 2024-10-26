Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

TRV opened at $250.50 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.89 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.45.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,479 shares of company stock worth $15,434,526 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

