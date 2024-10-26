Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 225.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $3,570,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 389.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 55,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSX opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $88.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,135.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.