Argent Capital Management LLC Has $73.79 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $73,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $281.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.17. The company has a market capitalization of $515.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

