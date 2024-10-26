Mason & Associates Inc Sells 671 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mason & Associates Inc decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,685,966,000 after acquiring an additional 788,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,578,025,000 after acquiring an additional 626,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Visa by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 968,008 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,610,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,833,981,000 after acquiring an additional 345,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,416,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,783,857,000 after acquiring an additional 312,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.17. The company has a market capitalization of $515.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

