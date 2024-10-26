Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 36.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 82,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,135.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

