United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.50.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.6 %

URI opened at $811.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $861.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $772.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $708.16.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.38 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.