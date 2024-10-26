Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 38 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.3% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $581.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $569.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

