International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11,318.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066,923 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Valero Energy worth $145,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 20,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 27,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.55 and its 200 day moving average is $150.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

