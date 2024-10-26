Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after buying an additional 100,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,980,883,000 after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after acquiring an additional 569,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $398.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

