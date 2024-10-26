Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $132.40 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.