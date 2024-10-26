DT Investment Partners LLC Has $40,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $511.27 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $523.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,595. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,095,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 273 shares in the company, valued at $140,595. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,192 shares of company stock valued at $25,398,571 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

