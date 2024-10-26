Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $335.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. Evercore ISI cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $272.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $307.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.05.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after buying an additional 368,859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2,921.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,402 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 11,952.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,121,000 after purchasing an additional 239,176 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 29,058.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,865,000 after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,070,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

