GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 42.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.45. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEHC shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.