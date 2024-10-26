Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 7,424 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after buying an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after buying an additional 3,613,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,854,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,007,000 after buying an additional 940,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

