Blue Trust Inc. Has $219,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 89.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

