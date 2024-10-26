Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

