Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $511.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.45. The company has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $523.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,979.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,192 shares of company stock worth $25,398,571. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

