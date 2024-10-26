Tectonic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,373,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,597 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,643,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,486,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,635,000 after purchasing an additional 966,924 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

