Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 312 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $65.01 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.