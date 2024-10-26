ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Lifted by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $711.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $582.48 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $820.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $909.35.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.70%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

