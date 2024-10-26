1,336 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $705,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,898,000 after acquiring an additional 584,400 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $165.31 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $167.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.43 and its 200-day moving average is $147.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.