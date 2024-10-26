Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 40,026 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,026 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $22,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $256.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $278.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.45.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

