Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $531.06 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 168.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,530,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842,844 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $531,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $471.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

