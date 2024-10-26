Signaturefd LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $2,842,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 598,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after purchasing an additional 53,694 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,610,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 56,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 101.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

