Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,318,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,146,000 after acquiring an additional 730,297 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,648,000 after purchasing an additional 317,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,971,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,057,000 after purchasing an additional 609,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.35%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

