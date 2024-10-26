Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.1% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.38 and a 200-day moving average of $154.98. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.78%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

