Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 71.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $51.80 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

