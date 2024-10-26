Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. The company has a market cap of $161.27 billion, a PE ratio of -61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -365.21%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

