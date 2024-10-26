Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,335 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 640.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.12.

Prologis Trading Down 2.4 %

Prologis stock opened at $117.52 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

