DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TDG opened at $1,354.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $811.42 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,365.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,307.11.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,451.94.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

