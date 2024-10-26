Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 393.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $0.35. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.62%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

