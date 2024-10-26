Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 21,030 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Datadog worth $26,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Datadog by 216.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $1,002,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 451,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,195,685.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $1,002,719.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 451,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,195,685.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,939,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,928 shares of company stock worth $63,079,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $126.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.63, a PEG ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.54.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

