What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for FANG Q3 Earnings?

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $19.08 per share.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $184.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $214.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 51,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 69,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.