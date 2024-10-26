Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 173,810 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 316.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,810 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,320,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,924,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,069,000 after buying an additional 71,658 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,366,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,820,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

