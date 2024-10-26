Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

KMI stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 817,040 shares of company stock worth $19,747,879 in the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

