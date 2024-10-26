KeyCorp Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $310.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.28.

Get Danaher alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

DHR stock opened at $245.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,501,145.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,897. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.