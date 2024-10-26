TD Cowen Increases Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $315.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.28.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $245.41 on Wednesday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $181.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,501,145.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,059 shares of company stock worth $8,400,897. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

