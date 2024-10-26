Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 646 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $512.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $540.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $500.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

