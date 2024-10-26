Values First Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,617 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at $893,698.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
