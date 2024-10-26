Values First Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,617 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at $893,698.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.