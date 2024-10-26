Values First Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its holdings in IDEX by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.2% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 31.4% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEX Trading Down 0.3 %
IDEX stock opened at $202.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.47. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on IEX. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
