Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 182.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,901,000 after acquiring an additional 47,250 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $2,710,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $41,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $570.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $536.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.84. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.