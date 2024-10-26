DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,665,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 567,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.1 %

DD stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

