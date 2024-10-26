Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for STX

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seagate Technology in a report released on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the data storage provider will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $103.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.68. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $64.12 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,218,000 after purchasing an additional 337,464 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.0% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,268,000 after purchasing an additional 316,295 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $105,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,567.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,398 shares of company stock valued at $23,238,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.