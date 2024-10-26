Sanford C. Bernstein Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $913.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $906.00 to $913.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.33.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.6 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $950.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $548.44 and a 1-year high of $979.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $883.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $796.21. The company has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,924. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in ServiceNow by 20.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 29.0% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.