Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $1,045.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $985.00 to $1,045.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.33.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $950.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a one year low of $548.44 and a one year high of $979.78. The company has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $883.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $796.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

