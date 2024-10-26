Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Boosted by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.9% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Visa were worth $77,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE V opened at $281.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.17. The stock has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
