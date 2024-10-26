E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Decreases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Copart by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,017,000 after buying an additional 1,199,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,898,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,943,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,035,000 after purchasing an additional 598,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Copart by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,466 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,498,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,456,000 after purchasing an additional 496,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

CPRT opened at $51.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

