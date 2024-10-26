iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lifted by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 123,713 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

